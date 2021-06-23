Cancel
Edgar Wright and Kenneth Branagh to premiere latest at Toronto film festival

The Guardian
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew films from Kenneth Branagh and Edgar Wright have been announced as part of this year’s Toronto film festival. The festival, which is typically seen as a major launchpad for films aiming for Oscars, will return to an in-person iteration this year after last year’s was mostly online as a result of the pandemic.

