Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Viruses as communication molecules: Modeling viral aerosol transmission

By King Abdullah University of Science, Technology
Phys.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow long do virus-laden particles persist in an elevator after a person infected with COVID-19 leaves? And is there a way to detect those particles? A group of electrical engineers and computer scientists at KAUST set out to answer these questions using mathematical fluid dynamics equations. "We found that virus-laden...

phys.org
Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viruses#Space And Time#Molecules#Kaust#Aerosol Transmission#M#Ieee Transactions On#Communications 68
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Related
ScienceNature.com

Microstructure analysis and image-based modelling of face masks for COVID-19 virus protection

SARS-CoV-2 may spread through respiratory droplets released by infected individuals. The viruses are transmitted in moist droplets which cause coronavirus disease. Many countries have mandated the wearing of face masks, to various extents. However, the efficacy of masks is yet to be well rationalised given the limited microstructure information. Here, three common face masks and associated air permeations were revealed by coupling X-ray tomographic imaging and infrared thermal imaging techniques. Quantitative parameters have been extracted from the 3D images. Also, image-based modelling was performed to simulate the permeability to show how droplets pass through the porous structure. Our results show that the N95 mask has the smallest average pore diameter (~30 µm) and the densest nanoscale fibres which provides superior droplet filtration among all cases. Modifications to the N95 masks are proposed to develop the next generation mask with higher efficacy and better breathability.
Sciencearxiv.org

Cantilever-enhanced photoacoustic measurement of light-absorbing aerosols

Photoacoustic detection is a sensitive method for measurement of light-absorbing particles directly in the aerosol phase. In this article, we demonstrate a new sensitive technique for photoacoustic aerosol absorption measurements using a cantilever microphone for the detection of the photoacoustic signal. Compared to conventional diaphragm microphones, a cantilever offers increased sensitivity by up to two orders of magnitude. Here we reached a noise level of 0.013 Mm$^{-1}$ (one standard deviation) with a sampling time of 20 s, using a simple single-pass design without a need for a resonant acoustic cell. We demonstrate the method in measurements of size-selected nigrosin particles and ambient black carbon. Due to the exceptional sensitivity, the technique shows great potential for applications where low detection limits are required, for example size-selected absorption measurements and black carbon detection in ultra clean environments.
Chemistrysciencecodex.com

A major addition to chemists' toolkit for building new molecules

LA JOLLA, CA--Chemists at Scripps Research have solved a long-standing problem in their field by developing a method for making a highly useful and previously very challenging type of modification to organic molecules. The breakthrough eases the process of modifying a variety of existing molecules for valuable applications such as improving the potency and duration of drugs.
Healtharxiv.org

On the Utility of a Well-Mixed Model for Predicting Disease Transmission on an Urban Bus

The transport of virus-laden aerosols from a host to a susceptible person is governed by complex turbulent airflow, and physics related to breathing, coughing and sneezing, mechanical and passive ventilation, thermal buoyancy effects, surface deposition, masks, and air filtration. In this paper, we study the infection risk via airborne transmission on an urban bus using unsteady Reynolds-Averaged Navier--Stokes equations and a passive-scalar model of the virus-laden aerosol concentration. Results from these simulations are directly compared to the widely-used well mixed model, and show significant differences in the concentration field and number of inhaled particles. Specifically, in the limit of low mechanical ventilation rate, the well-mixed model will over-predict concentration far from the infected passenger, and substantially underpredict concentration near the infected passenger. The results reported herein also apply to other enclosed spaces.
Science Daily

Deep machine learning completes information about the bioactivity of one million molecules

Institute for Research in Biomedicine (IRB Barcelona) A tool developed by the Structural Bioinformatics and Network Biology lab at IRB Barcelona predicts the biological activity of chemical compounds, key information to evaluate their therapeutic potential. Using artificial neural networks, scientists have inferred experimental data for a million compounds and have...
ChemistryEurekAlert

TPU scientists synthetize unique molecule of verdazyl-nitronyl nitroxide triradical

Scientists of Tomsk Polytechnic University jointly with their colleagues have synthetized a unique molecule of verdazyl-nitronyl nitroxide triradical. Only several research teams in the world were able to obtain molecules with similar properties. The molecule is stable. It is able to withstand high temperatures and obtains promising magnetic properties. It is a continuation of scientists' work on the search for promising organic magnetic materials. The research findings are published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (IF: 14.612, Q1).
ChemistryCosmos

Making light of molecule manufacture

You may not have heard of cyclodextrins, but chances are you’ve used or ingested things made with them. The doughnut-shaped, biodegradable sugar molecules are useful for making a range of food, pharmaceutical and household products. Gamma-cyclodextrin, the largest and most water-soluble cyclodextrin, is currently produced with an expensive and energy-intensive...
Sciencearxiv.org

An SIR-like kinetic model tracking individuals' viral load

Mathematical models are formal and simplified representations of the knowledge related to a phenomenon. In classical epidemic models, a neglected aspect is the heterogeneity of disease transmission and progression linked to the viral load of each infectious individual. Here, we attempt to investigate the interplay between the evolution of individuals' viral load and the epidemic dynamics from a theoretical point of view. In the framework of multi-agent systems, we propose a particle stochastic model describing the infection transmission through interactions among agents and the individual physiological course of the disease. Agents have a double microscopic state: a discrete label, that denotes the epidemiological compartment to which they belong and switches in consequence of a Markovian process, and a microscopic trait, representing a normalized measure of their viral load, that changes in consequence of binary interactions or interactions with a background. Specifically, we consider Susceptible--Infected--Removed--like dynamics where infectious individuals may be isolated from the general population and the isolation rate may depend on the viral load sensitivity and frequency of tests. We derive kinetic evolution equations for the distribution functions of the viral load of the individuals in each compartment, whence, via suitable upscaling procedures, we obtain a macroscopic model for the densities and viral load momentum. We perform then a qualitative analysis of the ensuing macroscopic model, and we present numerical tests in the case of both constant and viral load-dependent isolation control. Also, the matching between the aggregate trends obtained from the macroscopic descriptions and the original particle dynamics simulated by a Monte Carlo approach is investigated.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

A new communication concept to detect virus-laden particles

How long do virus-laden particles persist in an elevator after a person infected with COVID-19 leaves? And is there a way to detect those particles? A group of electrical engineers and computer scientists at KAUST set out to answer these questions using mathematical fluid dynamics equations. We found1 that virus-laden...
SciencePhys.org

Pig genes in pig-boar hybrids in Fukushima exclusion zone found to be diminishing

A team of researchers affiliated with multiple institutions in Japan, and one in Norway has found evidence that suggests domesticated pig genes in pig-boar hybrids living in the Fukushima exclusion zone are diminishing. In their paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, the group describes their genetic study of tissue samples taken from wild boar, pigs and hybrids in the exclusion zone.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Upper airway model derived from iPSCs paves the way for broader studies of viral lung infections

A team led by researchers at Newcastle University, UK has successfully created a model of the cells found in the lungs that can be used to replicate how COVID-19 infects the airways. This information, reported today in the STEM CELLS journal, paves the way for broader studies of viral lung infections using a cost-effective system that can easily be manufactured on a large scale.
Medical Scienceuoregon.edu

Knight Campus scientist is creating molecules for medicine

In her lab at the Phil and Penny Knight Campus for Accelerating Scientific Impact, computational biochemist Parisa Hosseinzadeh is using computer modeling to design synthetic peptides as potential drugs to treat challenging diseases. Hundreds of synthetic peptides are either in use or in clinical trials, but producing them is time-consuming...
Public HealthScience Now

Community factors associated with local epidemic timing of respiratory syncytial virus: A spatiotemporal modeling study

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes a large burden of morbidity in young children and the elderly. Spatial variability in the timing of RSV epidemics provides an opportunity to probe the factors driving its transmission, including factors that influence epidemic seeding and growth rates. Using hospitalization data from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, we estimated epidemic timing at the ZIP code level using harmonic regression and then used a Bayesian meta-regression model to evaluate correlates of epidemic timing. Earlier epidemics were associated with larger household size and greater population density. Nearby localities had similar epidemic timing. Our results suggest that RSV epidemics grow faster in areas with more local contact opportunities, and that epidemic spread follows a spatial diffusion process based on geographic proximity. Our findings can inform the timing of delivery of RSV extended half-life prophylaxis and maternal vaccines and guide future studies on the transmission dynamics of RSV.
ScienceScience Daily

Reversal speeds creation of important molecule

A reverse approach to making halichondrin B is the shortest route to what it referred to as a rather complex and important molecule and the parent compound of eribulin, the latter being used to treat breast cancer and liposarcoma. FULL STORY. The story of halichondrin B, an inspirational molecule obtained...
ChemistryNews-Medical.net

New methodology predicts biological activity of any molecule

The Structural Bioinformatics and Network Biology laboratory, led by ICREA Researcher Dr. Patrick Aloy, has completed the bioactivity information for a million molecules using deep machine-learning computational models. It has also disclosed a tool to predict the biological activity of any molecule, even when no experimental data are available. This...
Astronomyastrobiology.com

Detection of Aerosols at Microbar Pressures in an Exoplanet Atmosphere

Broadband white light curve of WASP-69b for HST/G430L (green), HST/G750L (yellow), and HST/G414 (blue), and the retrieved transit model is indicated in red. Formation of hazes at microbar pressures has been explored by theoretical models of exoplanet atmospheres to explain Rayleigh scattering and/or featureless transmission spectra, however observational evidence of aerosols in the low pressure formation environments has proved elusive.
Public Healthinews.co.uk

Wind and brass instruments emit no more Covid-laden aerosols than breathing

Pumping out a tune on a trumpet or a flute produces no more Covid-laden or other aerosols than breathing, a major Government-backed study has found. The findings raise hopes that restrictions on orchestras and other performances involving woodwind and brass instruments can soon be relaxed as they don’t pose as much of a risk as had been feared – emitting far fewer aerosols than speaking, shouting or singing, known as ‘vocalisation’.
ScienceNature.com

Divide-and-conquer: machine-learning integrates mammalian and viral traits with network features to predict virus-mammal associations

Our knowledge of viral host ranges remains limited. Completing this picture by identifying unknown hosts of known viruses is an important research aim that can help identify and mitigate zoonotic and animal-disease risks, such as spill-over from animal reservoirs into human populations. To address this knowledge-gap we apply a divide-and-conquer approach which separates viral, mammalian and network features into three unique perspectives, each predicting associations independently to enhance predictive power. Our approach predicts over 20,000 unknown associations between known viruses and susceptible mammalian species, suggesting that current knowledge underestimates the number of associations in wild and semi-domesticated mammals by a factor of 4.3, and the average potential mammalian host-range of viruses by a factor of 3.2. In particular, our results highlight a significant knowledge gap in the wild reservoirs of important zoonotic and domesticated mammals’ viruses: specifically, lyssaviruses, bornaviruses and rotaviruses.