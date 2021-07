It’s not surprising to see some platforms start losing out on features after successors have emerged into the marketplace. Normally, there is plenty of support for these platforms long after the release of their successors. This period not only gives players some more time with their platform without finding anything being removed but also time to make the necessary upgrade to the next-generation video game console platform. For those of you running the older Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS will find that there is one popular service being discontinued.