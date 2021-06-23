Sexy Beasts Trailer: Netflix Dating Show Is Masked Singer Meets Love Is Blind

Prepare to witness the most bizarre blind dates of all. time. Netflix on Wednesday dropped a trailer for its new dating show Sexy Beasts (premiering Wednesday, July 21). Based on the BBC Three format of the same name, the reality series sees singles head into blind dates after they have been transformed into animals and other mythical creatures via Hollywood movie prosthetics. He or she will choose between three potential matches, and will only see the real face of their chosen match after they have made their final decision.