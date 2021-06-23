New Texas law simplifies access to SNAP for vulnerable populations
SB 224 simplifies the SNAP certification and recertification requirements for households comprised of senior citizens or individuals with disabilities. Today, June 17th, SB 224 authored by Texas State Senator Charles Perry and sponsored by Rep. Armando Walle became law after being signed by Governor Greg Abbott. The legislation creates a simplified certification and recertification process for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants who are senior citizens and/or people with disabilities living on fixed incomes.