Oklahoma Girl Selling Lemonade Gets Enough Money to Buy Tickets for Universal Studios

Lemonade stands are a great way for kids to learn how to start a small business. Looks like one girl has a successful business on her hands. Up in Tulsa, Declyn Beals has been working hard to help make her trip to Florida a little better. Declyn's family has had a trip to Florida planned for awhile, but sadly a trip to Universal Studios is not in the budget. Declyn is a massive Harry Potter fan and wants to go to the Wizarding World at the park.