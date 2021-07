Report by Paula Antolini, June 21, 2021, 11:17AM EDT. A Message from the Dr. Christine Carver, Superintendent of Bethel Public Schools:. To say we are in an unprecedented time is an understatement. We have completed one of the most complex years in my professional career, but I am renewed with a sense of hope as we think about next year. As you know, the district has always been committed to providing in-person learning. It is our hope that next school year, we will increase the ability to offer as many of our “normal” curricular and extracurricular activities that make our school district and community special.