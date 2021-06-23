This Food Truck is a Must on Your Next Trip to Hawai‘i Island

Chincoteague Island | submitted by Victoria Bourne of Norfolk. Chincoteague and Assateague islands may seem far from Hampton Roads, but they’re a lot closer than you think. Earlier this month, a girlfriend and I took a day trip up the Eastern Shore and in about two hours found ourselves at the foot of the Assateague Lighthouse on the Virginia side of Assateague Island. It was temporarily closed to climbers, but made for a fun, albeit challenging selfie. A 90-minute boat trip afforded more views of the lighthouse plus local flora and fauna, but the island’s famous wild ponies stayed far from shore. We made up for it with a visit to some penned ponies at the Chincoteague Pony Centre, a waterside lunchtime picnic at Veteran’s Memorial Park and tasty treats from Island Creamery. Our fun day was capped with a late afternoon visit and dinner in Cape Charles and we were still home before nightfall.