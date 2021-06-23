One man shot in Baltimore, another arrested for May murder

(Baltimore Police Department/Facebook)

By Sanchali Singh

(BALTIMORE) The Baltimore Police Department announced that a shooting that took place in the early hours of Wednesday in addition to the arrest of a man who was connected to a murder that took place in May.

Police said the shooting called officers to the 3300 block of E. Pulaski Highway. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 6:29 a.m. and found a 56-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time, according to police.

Detectives conducted a preliminary investigation and learned that the shooting actually took place in the 500 block of N. East Street and that the victim ran to Pulaski Highway where he later collapsed.

Southeast District shooting detectives are investigating this case and can be reached at 410-396-2422.

Police also announced that 27-year-old Jamal Kingsborough, pictured above, has been arrested in connection to a murder that occurred on May 21.

Police said the Baltimore resident is the second man to be arrested for the murder of 34-year-old Tony Hedgspeth, which took place in the 200 block of W. Lexington Street.

Kingsborough was arrested Tuesday and is said to be the last suspect wanted in the case. Police said they already arrested the first suspect, 27-year-old Christian Saint Rose, who is currently being held at Central Booking without bail.

Kingsborough has been detained and was charged with first-degree murder.