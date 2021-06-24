Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Publishers Produce Title Highlighting Activism During These Challenging Times

Posted by 
Jennifer Brown Banks
Jennifer Brown Banks
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R8NFN_0acyFfJ100
pixabay.com

In this day and age of political upheaval, social injustice, and random violence throughout the country, many feel helpless in making a difference and providing a positive contribution to their respective communities and the world at large.

Let's face it: we can't control taxes; we can't eliminate the perils of a pandemic; we can't cure racism.

Still, there are numerous everyday ways and means we can make things a little better no matter what our circumstances or limited resources.

MUSE WRITE HIGHLIGHTS PEOPLE MAKING A DIFFERENCE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NX790_0acyFfJ100
pixabay.com

Impact, an anthology released in 2020, is about change, hope and social justice. It contains 213 pages of stories that uplift, inspire and empower. Stories that share overcoming obstacles in the workplace, dealing with discrimination, starting a movement, ending apathy. Important and relevant issues of our times. Well-received, IMPACT garnered recognition as a 2021 Indie Book Award Finalist in two categories: Anthology and Social Change.

ABOUT MUSEWRITE

Muse Write was initially established to provide a much-needed platform for those who have been under-represented and silenced in former times.

Here's their background "story" according to their website:

"Muse Write started in 2009 with Michelle Duster, Trina Sotira, and two other professional writers to conduct seminars on writing and publishing. Their different styles of writing and publishing experiences offered a wide spectrum of knowledge.

The women hosted several writing and publishing seminars, participated on panels at various literary conferences, and provided consulting services for other writers.

In 2014 Michelle Duster and Trina Sotira edited and published their first collaborative book together, SHIFTS: An Anthology of Women’s Growth Through Change. In Fall 2020 they published their second collection titled IMPACT: Personal Portraits of Activism.

In addition to writing, editing, and teaching, Duster and Sotira often visit schools, churches, colleges/universities, and other organizations to speak about the topics of their writing as well as the process of writing and publishing."

Muse Write sought to create a paradigm shift by compiling and publishing the personal essays of people around the world, making a difference in small and big ways. People who become change agents amid these challenging times.
MICHELLE DUSTER CONTINUES LEGACY OF PUBLIC SERVICE AND ACTIVISM
One of the publishers associated with Muse Write, (Michelle Duster) is the great-grand daughter of civil rights pioneer Ida B. Wells.
Ida B. Wells was known for being a journalist, anti-lynching crusader, suffragist and catalyst for change. Particularly in an era when women of color were seen but not "heard."
Duster has followed in the foot steps of Ida B. Well by championing worthy causes and continuing to fight for the under dog and those without a platform.

TRINA SOTIRA (CO-PUBLISHER)

Trina is an Associate Professor of English/Creative Writing. She produced television news in Chicago and Rockford, and most recently wrote novels for teens. A single mother of two teens and active educator, Trina writes on a variety of social topics and has published poetry, flash fiction, and articles on writing. Her young adult novel In Her Skin: Growing Up Trans is a 2017 Rainbow Book List Nominee and Lambda Literary "Lammy" Nominee. She served as the advisor of the college literary journal The Prairie Light Review, where her students won the American Scholastic Press Association’s First Place Magazine award four consecutive years during her tenure.

Final Thought

For more info on their upcoming projects or publications, visit their website:

https://musewrite.com/shifts-events

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Jennifer Brown Banks

Jennifer Brown Banks

Chicago, IL
210
Followers
142
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Veteran freelance writer, award-winning blogger, thought leader, herbal tea enthusiast. My mission is to entertain, engage and inform readers with articles that are interesting, enriching and diverse.

 http://penandprosper.blogspot.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Our Times#Trina Sotira Lrb#Lambda Literary#The Prairie Light Review#First Place Magazine#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Economy
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Jennifer Brown Banks

Black Book Stores Continue to Enhance the Literary Landscape in Chicago

For decades, Black-owned bookstores have enhanced African-American communities by providing a space for literature lovers to get our fix and expand our knowledge base. Offering programs of enrichment; giving local and national authors of color a venue to read their works; tell their unique stories; and foster important conversations around issues of interest to the Black community.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

'Nailed It' Culinary Producer Kim Seeley on New Challenges During COVID and a Season of Teams

Culinary producer was working in a restaurant in Los Angeles when her executive chef brought her onto the “Hell’s Kitchen” for Fox. That turned into a multiple-season run, after which she went onto such shows as “Kitchen Nightmares,” multiple projects for the Food Network and the “Nailed It!” franchise for Netflix, including the most recent “Double Trouble” season.
Detroit, MIPosted by
Vice

When Implicit Bias Training Antagonizes the Workers It’s Supposed to Help

Last December, Nakia Wallace logged onto an all-staff Zoom meeting for a diversity and inclusion training at an education nonprofit in Detroit, Michigan. It’s an increasingly common practice, along with sexual harassment training, at American offices, with the goal of teaching employees how to foster a work culture free of discriminatory behaviors.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

On the Unbearable Whiteness of Mainstream, Canonical Southern Literature

Anjali Enjeti Considers Racist Meta-Narratives and the Stories We Have Yet to Tell. The first white-authored southern novel I read when my family moved from Michigan to Tennessee was Olive Ann Burns’s Cold Sassy Tree. It told the story of a preteen boy named Will Tweedy whose family is thrust into scandal when his grandfather, newly widowed, marries a much younger woman. The action takes place in the early 1990s in northeast Georgia, but the book was published in 1984, the very same year I officially became a southerner. Smalltown gossip was still very much a force eighty years later, and that novel helped me understand the ways it traveled and changed narratives, especially in the Deep South.
Books & LiteratureLake County News

American Life in Poetry: The Box

I am a little embarrassed by this poem because recently, I asked my sister in Jamaica if she knew where our father’s ashes were. We chuckled at how we were still failing our beloved father forty years after his death. There is a vein of the same refreshing macabre humor...
Societycoloradopolitics.com

COUNTERPOINT | CRT = 'truth of America"

When I received the call asking if I would write a column as a counterpoint to critical race theory (CRT), I was flabbergasted. My friends and colleagues Dr. Louis and Heatherlyn Hoffman had been over to my house the weekend before celebrating my birthday and one of the dinner table topics was critical race theory!
Entertainmentintomore.com

Hari Ziyad’s Memoir Explores Prison Culture’s Impact on Black Children

As the legendary abolitionist Angela Davis once said, “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.” In Black Boy Out of Time, Hari Ziyad provides a guide for how Black people can heal from childhood trauma while exploring the need for prison abolition which they believe robs Black people of their childhoods in the first place.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
CBS News

"White Fragility" author Robin DiAngelo on new book "Nice Racism"

New York Times best-selling Author Robin DiAngelo is calling on White Americans to address the subtle ways she says they cause racial harm every day. First on "CBS This Morning," Robin DiAngelo joins to discuss her new book "Nice Racism: How Progressive White People Perpetuate Racial Harm" and the ways in which subtle racism is more harmful than overt racism. She'll give examples from her own life and offer guidance to viewers on how to address the "nice racism" they perpetuate daily.
MusicPosted by
FanSided

Enterprise producers had set titles to a U2 song

“Faith of the Heart” wasn’t the original theme song used for Enterprise. There aren’t too many Star Trek: Enterprise fans that love the theme song that was chosen for the series when it premiered in 2001. “Faith of the Heart” was written by Diane Warren and originally sung by Rod Stewart for the 1998 film “Path Adams.” It was rerecorded by Russell Watson as “Where My Heart Will Take Me” to use for the new Star Trek series which took viewers back in time to the first warp-five starship.
Religionpapernewsnetwork.com

Howard Thurman’s ‘Jesus and the Disinherited’ Can Help Nation Heal

The world might be in a better place if more people read Howard Thurman’s book Jesus and the Disinherited. In May 1791, Edmund Burke wrote about a cause of the French Revolution: The French people were reading the wrong books. In “A Letter to a Member of the National Assembly,” Burke wrote, “Nothing ought to be more weighed than the nature of books recommended by public authority. So recommended, they soon form the character of the age.”
Minneapolis, MNmspmag.com

Our Neighbor Michael Kleber-Diggs, the Poet

In 1968, days after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, a pregnant Black nurse in a hospital on the Missouri side of Kansas City gave birth to twin babies, naming one Martin Luther and the other Michael Luther. Why Michael? If you didn’t know, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr....
Religionrealclearreligion.org

Niebuhr's Christian Realism

Possibly excepting Martin Luther King, Reinhold Niebuhr likely was the most important American political theologian of the 20th century. Few have repeated his success in deep thought that has often been translated into pithy proverbs. And few have equally understood America's intrinsically Protestant character.
Colorado StateGazette

POINT/COUNTERPOINT: Should Colorado schools teach Critical Race Theory?

Were Critical Race Theory taught as one of many belief systems to enrich education with different views, it might be defensible. Instead, it’s taught as the unquestionable truth. It shuts down debate, accusing dissenters of contributing to an oppressive system. Despite CRT’s pretensions to objective truth, there is much to...
Peoria, ILHyperallergic

We Need to Implement Black Feminist Ideas in Arts Education

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». I began my career teaching art appreciation in 2016 as adjunct faculty at Illinois Central College and Bradley University in Peoria, IL to a predominantly white student body. Before our current cultural conversation of anti-racism existed, I adapted anti-racist practices in my pedagogy as a Black feminist advocate and educator.
Retailwnws.com

Strictly Business – BUCHANAN REALTY GROUP highlights this week’s activity

Buchanan Realty Group CLICK HERE located in Hamilton Hills Shopping Center, 621 Old Hickory Blvd., sponsors Strictly Business, a weekly column that takes a look at a few of this week’s business highlights. The Buchanan Realty Group – (731) 300-3071 – provides commercial real estate services throughout Tennessee. The group...