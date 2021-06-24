Chicago Publishers Produce Title Highlighting Activism During These Challenging Times

pixabay.com

In this day and age of political upheaval, social injustice, and random violence throughout the country, many feel helpless in making a difference and providing a positive contribution to their respective communities and the world at large.

Let's face it: we can't control taxes; we can't eliminate the perils of a pandemic; we can't cure racism.

Still, there are numerous everyday ways and means we can make things a little better no matter what our circumstances or limited resources.

MUSE WRITE HIGHLIGHTS PEOPLE MAKING A DIFFERENCE...

Impact, an anthology released in 2020, is about change, hope and social justice. It contains 213 pages of stories that uplift, inspire and empower. Stories that share overcoming obstacles in the workplace, dealing with discrimination, starting a movement, ending apathy. Important and relevant issues of our times. Well-received, IMPACT garnered recognition as a 2021 Indie Book Award Finalist in two categories: Anthology and Social Change.

ABOUT MUSEWRITE

Muse Write was initially established to provide a much-needed platform for those who have been under-represented and silenced in former times.

Here's their background "story" according to their website:

"Muse Write started in 2009 with Michelle Duster, Trina Sotira, and two other professional writers to conduct seminars on writing and publishing. Their different styles of writing and publishing experiences offered a wide spectrum of knowledge.

The women hosted several writing and publishing seminars, participated on panels at various literary conferences, and provided consulting services for other writers.

In 2014 Michelle Duster and Trina Sotira edited and published their first collaborative book together, SHIFTS: An Anthology of Women’s Growth Through Change. In Fall 2020 they published their second collection titled IMPACT: Personal Portraits of Activism.

In addition to writing, editing, and teaching, Duster and Sotira often visit schools, churches, colleges/universities, and other organizations to speak about the topics of their writing as well as the process of writing and publishing."

Muse Write sought to create a paradigm shift by compiling and publishing the personal essays of people around the world, making a difference in small and big ways. People who become change agents amid these challenging times.

MICHELLE DUSTER CONTINUES LEGACY OF PUBLIC SERVICE AND ACTIVISM

One of the publishers associated with Muse Write, (Michelle Duster) is the great-grand daughter of civil rights pioneer Ida B. Wells.

Ida B. Wells was known for being a journalist, anti-lynching crusader, suffragist and catalyst for change. Particularly in an era when women of color were seen but not "heard."

Duster has followed in the foot steps of Ida B. Well by championing worthy causes and continuing to fight for the under dog and those without a platform.

TRINA SOTIRA (CO-PUBLISHER)

Trina is an Associate Professor of English/Creative Writing. She produced television news in Chicago and Rockford, and most recently wrote novels for teens. A single mother of two teens and active educator, Trina writes on a variety of social topics and has published poetry, flash fiction, and articles on writing. Her young adult novel In Her Skin: Growing Up Trans is a 2017 Rainbow Book List Nominee and Lambda Literary "Lammy" Nominee. She served as the advisor of the college literary journal The Prairie Light Review, where her students won the American Scholastic Press Association’s First Place Magazine award four consecutive years during her tenure.

Final Thought

For more info on their upcoming projects or publications, visit their website:

https://musewrite.com/shifts-events

