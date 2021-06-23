Cancel
Bronx, NY

NYPD seeking robbers who held duo hostage as they stole $100K from Bronx home

Posted by 
The Bronx Beacon
The Bronx Beacon
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNZep_0acyFWJM00
(John Lamparski/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(THE BRONX, N.Y.) The New York City Police Department launched a search to find three suspects linked to a home invasion in the Bronx, according to ABC 7 NY.

The home robbery took place on June 7 at 8:20 a.m. near the corner of East 177th Street and the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Officials said the suspects were traveling in the white Jeep seen in the video below.

According to the NYPD Crime Stoppers, the group of men pretended to deliver a package to a 62-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman.

Once in their home, they tied the man up and held the two at gunpoint before stealing $100,000 in cash.

The three suspects were seen leaving the home in a white SUV on the Cross Bronx Expressway Service Road.

The victims suffered no injuries in the attack.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

The Bronx Beacon

The Bronx Beacon

Bronx, NY
ABOUT

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

