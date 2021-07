For a lot of firms, the pandemic was an excuse to hit the pause button on building out their cross-border payment ambitions. It didn’t stop them entirely, Limonetik CEO Christophe Bourbier told Karen Webster, but it did deprioritize them in light of the fact that the travel segment had stalled out, and a lot of firms could not see the point in making Alipay an option for Chinese tourists and businesspeople when neither group was traveling at all, for example.