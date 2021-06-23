Cancel
NJ Transit’s app finally has real-time bus and train maps. I took it for a test drive.

By Larry Higgs
NJ.com
NJ Transit unveiled a desired feature Tuesday on its app — “Map My Ride,” which shows where trains and buses are in real time, similar to what’s available on the apps for Uber and Lyft. This long-desired feature allows riders to “see” their bus or train progress along its route, get its estimated arrival time and set an alert that chimes 10 minutes before it arrives at the stop.

NJ.com

NJ.com

ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

