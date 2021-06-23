Hamama, West Sac maker of microgreen growing kits, raises $2.35 million
West Sacramento indoor microgreen seed kit company Hamama Inc. has raised $2.35 million in another round of funding for the 2016 startup.www.bizjournals.com
