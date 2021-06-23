Cancel
NBA

WATCH: Devin Booker busts up nose, later shoved by DeMarcus Cousins after buzzer

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre we about to get a Masked Devin Booker in Game 3?. During Tuesday night’s Game 2 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals, the nose of Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker met an untimely fate with the forehead of Clippers’ guard Patrick Beverley. The incident happened late in the third quarter with the Suns ahead 69-62, and it forced Booker to head to the locker room for the remainder of the period while he was getting stitched up.

