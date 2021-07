Some heroes are still far from balanced. Valve has not dropped a significant patch in a long time. The meta needs some work before the biggest tournament starts. The last patch balancing the game was 7.29d, which was dropped over a week before the start of the AniMajor tournament. We have already witnessed some of the best heroes in the tournament. To solidify our findings, we have observed the trends in heroes during the ongoing International 10’s qualifying games. Here are five heroes which need some balancing changes.