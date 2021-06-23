Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Clear the Air: How Air Filtration Turned from the Least Sexy Feature in Our Homes to the Most Important

By Samantha Lande
Real Simple
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic changed how we think about indoor air quality—here are five lessons we've learned. COVID-19 has changed so many of our behaviors, from how we deal with germs to how we deal with people. It has altered the way we work and the way we view our homes. It has even made us rethink the air we breathe. Prior to the pandemic, air quality was something people generally talked about in the context of air pollution or seasonal allergies. That all changed over the past year.

www.realsimple.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Filtration#Air Filters#Air Purifiers#Air Conditioning#Scd#Pre Covid#Ac#Trane Residential#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Air Pollution
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
EPA
Related
Home & Gardenfoxbaltimore.com

Protecting the air in your home

(WBFF) - Sick Building Syndrome and concerns over indoor air quality isn’t anything new. What’s changed is the COVID pandemic has made more people realize it can be a matter of life and death. Dr. Peel is a practicing surgeon and a founder of Integrated Viral Protection Solutions. He shares what you should be testing for in your home.
Virusstrictly-business.com

Top Spot Cleaning & Solutions Too Introduces a New Superior Air Filtration System

Top Spot Cleaning & Solutions Too‘s (www.topspotcleaning.com) air management division now offers you a solution for quality air management for hundreds of dollars instead of the thousands people spend to replace or install in-line electrostatic systems. Top Spot is excited to introduce Sanders Filters, HVAC air filters with capture rates...
Home & GardenMindBodyGreen

5 Places In Your Home A Toxin Expert Wants You To Clean This Summer

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. While taking time out of your summer to deep clean your home sounds less than ideal, it's important to do so. Since heat and humidity can contribute to germ buildup, we all need to stay diligent during the warmer months. Luckily, it's not all that hard to do. Here are five areas that tend to attract the most grime this season and easy ways to keep them sparkly clean all summer long.
Home & GardenFresno Bee

Ask Angi: 6 ways to breathe cleaner in your home

Whether your concerns are about pollen and allergens, overall indoor air quality or just breathing a little cleaner, consider these tips to clear the air. Ultraviolet lights, humidifiers, dehumidifiers and filters all offer different ways to strip allergens and impurities from your air. These do come at a premium cost, so talk to an HVAC expert about what’s best for you. If you have an older HVAC system, you can improve air quality just by upgrading your equipment to a current energy-efficient model. (And if your system is older than 12 years, you’ll probably need to replace it soon anyway.)
GardeningWestport News

The best air purifying plants for your home

We all know that having indoor plants can instantly spruce up your home aesthetic, but greenery can have other benefits beyond looking great. In an often-cited 1989 study, NASA reported that indoor plants could help improve indoor air quality by removing trace organic pollutants — such as benzene, trichloroethylene, and formaldehyde — from the air. NASA’s experiments were done in a controlled, sealed chamber, which doesn’t reflect our real-life homes. So in reality, you would probably need more than a crazy-plant-lady amount of plants to make much of a difference in air quality, but it certainly can’t hurt to have a few extra around. (Plus, other studies have shown that indoor plants can also help reduce stress levels or attention capacity).
LifestyleReal Simple

The Best Mattresses in a Box for All Kinds of Sleepers, According to Expert Testing

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Sleeping on the right mattress is important for overall health, but that doesn't mean searching for the best bed has to be a time-consuming process. Shopping online for a bed-in-a-box mattress lets you easily find the right bed for your sleep style, material preferences, and budget.
Retailarchitecturaldigest.com

The Best Cooling Sheets to Beat the Heat

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Any hot sleeper knows it’s a struggle to get a good night’s rest. If you’re prone to night sweats or your home is...
Interior Designyellowbrickhome.com

How We Clean + Style Our Vinyl Windows to Make Them Shine!

A step-by-step to cleaning our vinyl window frames and glass, including which products we use and how we outfit them to look their best!. This post is in partnership with Bali Blinds, a brand we’ve used for years and continue to love. Fabric samples are always free, and Bali Blinds can be purchased at any of these retailers or you can call their customer service directly.
Posted by
Tom's Guide

How to clean an oven

It’s something we all have to do, but hate to do. Cleaning the oven can take time and effort and most of us will only face the chore when absolutely necessary. Even if you own one of the best electric ranges out there, over time, burnt food residue will build up causing smoke and unwanted smells.
GardeningReal Simple

How to Choose the Best Outdoor Plant Pots, According to an Expert

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Like planning the perfect barbecue or remodeling a laundry room, selecting the right pots for your plants is an art form. The process becomes even more complex when you decide to take your seedlings outside—which is why we asked an expert to break down everything you should know before shopping for outdoor plant pots.
IndiaScientific American

How to Prevent Air Conditioners from Heating the Planet

One of the great ironies of climate change is that as the planet warms, the technology that people need to stay cool will only make the climate hotter. By 2050, researchers expect the number of room air conditioners on Earth to quadruple to 4.5 billion, becoming at least as ubiquitous as cell phones are today. By the end of the century, greenhouse gas emissions from air conditioning will account for as much as a 0.5-degree Celsius rise in global temperatures, according to calculations by the World Economic Forum.
LifestyleReal Simple

The 14 Best Mattress Brands to Shop in 2021, According to Reviewers

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Nothing can derail your day like a restless night on an old mattress. But with so many options available online today, how do you even begin to choose a new mattress that will improve your sleep experience? In order to find the best mattress brand to meet your needs, it's important to identify what those needs are. Would you consider yourself a hot sleeper? Do you prefer a soft or firm mattress? Are you a side sleeper, a back sleeper, or a combination of both?
ShoppingReal Simple

I Tried the Cooling Comforter Shoppers Call "a Blissful Cloud of Comfort"—and It's Worth Every Penny

If you're in a relationship and want to learn how to better communicate with your spouse or figure out how to make working from home together a little easier, you can find help pretty easily. But if you want to find a way to miraculously cool the temperature of your human furnace of a partner at night, finding a solution can feel nearly impossible. (And you can't tell me this problem isn't common.)
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to make a Raspberry Pi Home Air Quality Monitor

I’ve been more concerned about the quality of air in my house recently. I’ll soon be paying for a service to clean the furnace and duct work, and I wanted a way to determine if there’s been any measurable impact or change. Fortunately, using a SDS011 sensor, a Raspberry Pi and a bit of software, I can create a simple home air quality monitor. Here’s how to do it.
ElectronicsReal Simple

How to Buy a Generator for Your Home—the Safe Way

With hurricane season upon us, a backup generator for your home can provide peace of mind, but only if it's used safely. Here's what you need to know about buying and running a generator. We love summer, but not those severe seasonal storms that knock out your power. Now's a...
Home & Gardenlushome.com

55 DIY Garden Sink Designs, Convenient Outdoor Utility Sinks

We need an outdoor utility sink when gardening, cleaning, washing vegetables, or making crafts. There are many different types of garden sinks, but DIY sink designs are the best. They personalize outdoor home spaces and save money. Check out the Lushome collection of handmade sinks that improve the functionality of backyards and bring convenient additions into outdoor living spaces. The handmade designs recycle old sinks and turn clutter into treasure.
Gardeninglushome.com

25 Brilliant Backyard Ideas to Improve Outdoor Living Spaces and Beautify Yard Landscaping

Yard landscaping is essential for creating beautiful outdoor home spaces. Attractive backyard designs help sell houses and allow homeowners to enjoy all their living spaces. Summer decorating ideas offer brilliant solutions for every garden and yard. Here are some easy ways and Lushome inspirations to get excited and improve your yard landscaping, turning it into bright, pleasant, modern spaces.
EnvironmentLexington Herald-Leader

‘Toxic cocktails’ of air pollution hurt our children and our planet.

As physicians, we have a duty to heal and protect our own patients and all people. We call for laws that quickly reduce and then end burning fossil fuels (coal, gas, and oil), which harm us and our children. Burning fossil fuels releases a “toxic cocktail” of air pollution. Fossil fuel toxins include small carbon particles, which move deep into the lungs and damage tissue, a process that kills more than 300,000 Americans annually. We are horrified by the 600,000 deaths caused by COVID-19 and even more horrified by 300,000 deaths from airborne particles every year. We are inspired to secure a better future for our children and grandchildren.