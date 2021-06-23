Clear the Air: How Air Filtration Turned from the Least Sexy Feature in Our Homes to the Most Important
The pandemic changed how we think about indoor air quality—here are five lessons we've learned. COVID-19 has changed so many of our behaviors, from how we deal with germs to how we deal with people. It has altered the way we work and the way we view our homes. It has even made us rethink the air we breathe. Prior to the pandemic, air quality was something people generally talked about in the context of air pollution or seasonal allergies. That all changed over the past year.www.realsimple.com