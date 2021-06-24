Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Bride knits her own wedding dress on commute to work - and finishes it day before

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23nphd_0acyEeJf00

A woman in New York City expertly made the most of her commute on the subway —by knitting her wedding dress and finishing it the day before!

Over the course of nine months, Esther Andrews, a designer who goes by @estherandrewsbridal on the platform, used her daily bustling subway trips to create the dress for her big day.

The video clip , which was viewed more than 640,000 times, showed Andrews sitting on the train with her knitting tools on hand as she showed the stages of the dress.

“I hand knit my wedding dress on the NYC subway for nine months, and this was the journey,” the text over screen began. “The inspiration was a space meets a tomato patch—because it was just silly and fun,” she continued as she showed the fabric and outer space pirate inspiration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PrMmJ_0acyEeJf00

She also added that the dress utilized over four miles of mohair lace yarn while the ruffle alone had one mile of yarn.

But when it came time to actually sewing the dress together, she admitted that she was a bit worried because she “could only trust that it would fit,” and there was no turning back.

Luckily, it worked out in her favor so she could add “little tomatoes,” and it was finished the day before she exchanged vows.

Towards the end, Andrews said, “I will always cherish this dress and the time that went into making it.”

Aww.

Onlookers in the comments were in awe with the finished product, pointing out how precious this was.

“This is so whimsical and precious, omg,” someone wrote.

“Everything about this is phenomenal. The world needs more people like you. Thanks for sharing,” another person said.

This wasn’t the only thing Andrews made for the special day.

In another video , She also created her husband’s attire which looked like an astronaut suit, saying she was inspired by NASA’s Gemini mission suits, which fit the theme.

What a way to be creative and productive no matter what!

Check out the full video here.

Community Policy
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

164K+
Followers
87K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Knitting#Wedding Dress#Knits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
NASA
News Break
Society
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Fashion
Related
Relationship Advicewashingtonnewsday.com

Groom Dies in Front of Terrified Bride at Wedding Altar

Groom Dies in Front of Terrified Bride at Wedding Altar. A woman has spoken up about her grief after her terminally ill fiancée died at the altar just minutes before their wedding. When the tragedy struck, Alison Wynn, 38, was about to marry her boyfriend of 21 years in the...
New York City, NYenergy941.com

Rihanna’s New Fenty Leggings Got Social Media Going Crazy

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 11: Singer Rihanna attends the launch of her first visual autobiography, "Rihanna" at Guggenheim Museum on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) @sweet_thaang_##stitch with @fathermarge ##buttcleave ##buttcleavage♬ Castaways – The Backyardigans. Rihanna isn’t shy when it comes to...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Amomama

Bride-to-Be Goes Viral For Her Letter to Bridesmaids Detailing Their Wedding Commitments

The bride wanted to normalize being transparent about wedding party costs and that people are allowed to say no to being a part of the bridal party. Lisa Torres went viral on TikTok after she revealed she gave a letter to her potential bridesmaids. It detailed the time and monetary expectations the task required so they could make an informed decision about being part of the wedding party.
RelationshipsPosted by
DFW Community News

DRESS TO IMPRESS AS A WEDDING GUEST

Now that summer is in full swing, it’s officially wedding season! We gathered some of the best looks for chic wedding attendees, no matter the setting. Whether the dress code is casual cocktail or black-tie formal, Highland Park Village has you covered. Check out the pieces featured on Good Day...
RelationshipsPosted by
Distractify

Big Freedia Was a Runaway Bride on the Day of Her Wedding

The rapper Big Freedia has been making music for years. She's had her music in a number of commercials, she performed the spoken word interlude in Beyoncé's "Formation," and she has become an icon in the LGBTQ+ community. On top of that, she's an author who has shared the struggles growing up around poverty and drugs that helped her become the Queen of Bounce Music.
Beauty & Fashionourcommunitynow.com

Our Brides Then: 1940s Beauty and Wedding Trends

Not even World War II could stop bridal beauty. There's something to be said about WWII-era glamour. Fluid curls paired with bold red lips and the tailored dresses that clung to a feminine silhouette promoted a beauty worthy of Hollywood, but it was subtle enough to be reminiscent of the girl next door.
Family Relationshipsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Claire Holt plans to spend time with her kids before working again

Claire Holt wants to spend more time with her children before she heads back to her acting career. The ‘Originals’ star has son James, two, and daughter Elle, nine months, with her husband Andrew Joblon, and has said she wants to get back into acting again, but wants to wait until her kids let her “out the front door”.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Princess Beatrice dresses baby bump in florals for surprise appearance

Princess Beatrice made a rare appearance earlier this week, and looked radiant in an eye-catching floral frock from French fashion brand Maje. The pregnant royal released a heartfelt message in support of this year's virtual Parallel Windsor – an award-winning event that celebrates disability inclusion. WATCH: Princess Beatrice dresses baby...
Apparelbridalmusings.com

30 Pink Wedding Dresses For The Color-Loving Bride

We have a thing for colorful, non-white wedding dresses. Just take a look at this whimsical list of bridal gowns in so many gorgeous hues. We love finding brides in baby blue, lilac, subtle nudes and of course, everyone’s favorite, blush pink. If we had to guess, pink wedding dresses...
ApparelCosmopolitan

Best black wedding dresses to shop, perfect for women who only wear black

Black wedding dresses are perfect for the non-traditional bride looking to add a modern spin to their big day. Because, after all, white isn't for everyone, and the same can be said for more colourful wedding dresses. If you're contemplating an ebony number, but aren't quite convinced, it might interest...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Lizzo Masters ‘90s Styling in a Crochet-Knit Dress, Sheer Duster & Silky Sky-High Platforms

Lizzo brought back the 1990s this week with an upgraded twist. The “Truth Hurts” musician stopped by Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles for dinner with friends on Thursday, debuting her newly bleached eyebrows with an equally bold look. Her outfit layered a sheer yellow and black dress over another unique design — a long-sleeve, blue crochet-knit dress with a bodycon fit.