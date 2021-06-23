Swedish Centre Party to drop demand for rent reforms

STOCKHOLM, June 23 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Centre Party is ready to drop its demand that the government coaliton goes ahead with reform of the rental market, it said in a statement on Wednesday, a plan which led parliament to pass a vote of no-confidence in Prime Minister Stefan Lofven earlier this week.

The Left Party triggered the vote of no-confidence in Lofven over the proposal and dropping it could mean Lofven can get their support back, allowing him to form a new government.

Party leader Annie Loof said the proposal did not have support in parliament and therefore was “not on the table anymore”. (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)