Jack Savoretti on making new music and a baby during the pandemic

By Independent TV
The Independent
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolidays abroad remain uncertain. But Jack Savoretti has created an album that transports listeners to balmy Mediterranean beaches filled with upbeat European pop. With an Italian father, German-Polish mother and UK upbringing, the dashing, rough-voiced singer-songwriter is well placed to do so. The 37-year-old has even invented a name for this new genre – Europiana. “I was definitely trying to recreate that feeling of being on holiday,” he explains over Zoom “I was trying to create this kind of escapism – this world that we weren’t being allowed to be a part of because of Covid and because of lockdown.”

