Boy Scouts of America Troop 40 of West Windsor elevated three new Eagle Scouts at a recent Court of Honor. Anish Rajesh began his scouting journey as a Bear Scout in Pack 40 and since has held the roles of troop historian, den chief and troop guide. His Eagle Scout project was building a Gaga pit in the East Picnic Area of the Mercer County Park. With the help of scouts, friends, adult leaders and mentors, Rajesh was able to complete the project in four weekend sessions. Graduating West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North in 2020, Rajesh is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.