Managing Safety Performance

Introducing the four cornerstones. Typically, the annual safety performance records kept by construction companies may include the number of accidents and possibly related information, safety training provided over that period of time, possibly inspection related information and maybe a few others. These may be evaluated, reported and form the basis for improvement interventions for the upcoming year. The problem with this approach is that the data is historical and construction projects are somewhat different from one another, as well as they progressively change, conditions vary, tasks, workers and subcontractors may be different going forward.