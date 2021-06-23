Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

‘For the Love of Old Houses’ FB Group Features Shreveport Again

By Krystal Montez
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's insane how many pages I follow on Facebook that focus on houses. No, I am not in the business of flipping houses or anything, I just enjoy scrolling aimlessly through Facebook stumbling upon cool unique houses. Maybe it's because my partner is a Realtor and spends countless hours looking at houses or maybe it's because I am very nosey and love seeing what the inside of people's homes look like. Point is, I have started following the coolest Facebook pages seeing homes all over America.

965kvki.com
Community Policy
96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
California State
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Facebook#Realtor#Tuscan#Wallethub
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Politics
News Break
Internet
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Man Headed for Coney Island Dreams of Hot Dog Dominance

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest held on the 4th of July every year at New York's Coney Island has long been the gold standard for professional eaters. When it comes down to scarfing down ridiculous amounts of food - it's basically their Olympic Games! It's where all of the bragging rights (and a fair bit of indigestion) come from in this weird world of "sports."
AnimalsPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Here’s a Do-It-Yourself Fire Ant Killer That Really Works

It's a fact. If you live in Louisiana, or Texas, or any of the southern states, at some time you're going to have to deal with fire ants. And the sad part is that it isn't a one time fix. You deal with them and deal with them. And just when you think you have ridded yourself of these biting little boogers, they are back with a vengeance.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Massive US Marshall Operation Finds 39 Missing Kids in Louisiana

A massive and sweeping operation by the United States Marshalls in Louisiana has yielded some amazing results. Operation “This Is the Way Home,” was conducted in our state from March through June with a laser-like focus on finding lost children who were missing or ran away - specifically in Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany parishes.
LotteryPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Uh Oh: Louisiana Family Finds $50 Billion in Bank Account

We are big fans of trying our luck with the Louisiana Lottery at my house. Every week my family members excitedly check our numbers, even though we've never quite won the big bucks. (Although I personally know someone that won $150,000, which was pretty awesome) And we were very happy to hear that another drawing for Powerball will be added each week in the very near future. One can always hope, which keeps bringing people back to games of chance, I guess.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Baton Rouge Mayor Challenges Mayor of New Orleans

The challenge is on between Louisiana's 2 largest cities. Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome has issued a challenge to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell to see which city can get to a higher fully vaccinated rate over the next 30 days. New Orleans has a head start as the...
MusicPosted by
96.5 KVKI

“Southern Nights” Becomes Official State Cultural Anthem

Four weeks after receiving final legislative approval, the bill making Allen Toussaint's song "Southern Nights" Louisiana's cultural anthem is now law. Governor John Bel Edwards signed House Bill 351, authored by Rep. Vincent Pierre (D-Lafayette) into law on Tuesday. It is now Act 451 of the 2021 Louisiana Legislative Session.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Louisiana Residents – Check Your Hunting and Fishing Licenses

We are on the cusp of what will apparently be a more typical July Fourth Holiday weekend than we certainly saw last year. Gone are most of the enhanced COVID-19 restrictions and back are the barbeques, fireworks, and patriotic music. But if the Fourth of July is just days away, that means something else of importance to Louisiana hunting and fishing enthusiasts needs to be addressed.
DrinksPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Strange But True – The Soda Pop That was Made to Mix with Whiskey

I don't know whether I am easily amazed or easily amused. This fact just simply floored me. There is a popular soft drink that was invented for the sole purpose of mixing with whiskey. And to this day, I have never met anyone who endorses this mixture or has even tried it. Yet, the soft drink in question remains one of the more popular drinks in America.
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Operation Dry Water is Underway to Keep Boaters Safe

It’s called Operation Dry Water and it’s the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries campaign to keep impaired boaters off the water. Boating Education Coordinator Lt Dean Aucoin with LDWF said alcohol is the leading known contributing factor in fatal boating incidents. “Our agents are out there daily looking for...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Best Places to get Shot in Shreveport-Bossier

Our area is full of beautiful scenery. From the streets of downtown Shreveport to the sunflower fields in Gilliam, there are many wonderful places to get shot. There's no denying that if you're planning on getting shot in Shreveport-Bossier, your options are plentiful to say the very least. We're blessed with a beautiful downtown landscape on both sides of our mighty Red River. If you'd rather get shot somewhere a little less industrial, our community is surrounded by stunning rural scenery everywhere you look.
Bossier City, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Diamond Jacks Move to Slidell Hits Speedbump

A big meeting is set for tonight in St. Tammany Parish to discuss the proposed move of the Diamond Jacks Casino license from Bossier City to the Slidell area. The Parish Council is set to vote on the proposal to hold a parish-wide vote on the plan to open a casino in Slidell. Senator Sharon Hewitt won approval of legislation to get the ball rolling and she says this vote by the Parish Council is the next step. The gaming control board would have to ok the plan and then the public would vote on the casino in November.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

Beignet Fest Returns to NOLA This Fall

As we are emerging from a year of forced "down time", Louisiana citizens are reminded of how much we missed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. We are a state that loves to celebrate, and we were not able to attend any of the 400 festivals that our state is so famous for. But things are looking up for a fall filled with fun and events that we have missed terribly.