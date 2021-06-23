‘For the Love of Old Houses’ FB Group Features Shreveport Again

Our area is full of beautiful scenery. From the streets of downtown Shreveport to the sunflower fields in Gilliam, there are many wonderful places to get shot. There's no denying that if you're planning on getting shot in Shreveport-Bossier, your options are plentiful to say the very least. We're blessed with a beautiful downtown landscape on both sides of our mighty Red River. If you'd rather get shot somewhere a little less industrial, our community is surrounded by stunning rural scenery everywhere you look.