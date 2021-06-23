EU countries unite to denounce Hungary’s new anti-LGBT law

Thirteen of the EU’s 27 member states have voiced their ‘grave concern’ at a new anti-LGBT law in Hungary.

“Stigmatising LGBTIQ persons constitute a clear breach of their fundamental right to dignity, as provided for in the EU Charter and international law,” they said in a joint statement initiated by Belgium and backed by, among others, Germany, France and Spain.

Hungary’s right-wing government last week passed a law banning educational programmes and materials for children that it deems ‘promoted’ homosexuality, sexual identity different from that at birth, or gender reassignment.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, defended the law, saying it is ‘against only the paedophiles’.