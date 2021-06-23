Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

EU countries unite to denounce Hungary’s new anti-LGBT law

By Jed Leather
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d4ryD_0acyDzdt00

Thirteen of the EU’s 27 member states have voiced their ‘grave concern’ at a new anti-LGBT law in Hungary.

“Stigmatising LGBTIQ persons constitute a clear breach of their fundamental right to dignity, as provided for in the EU Charter and international law,” they said in a joint statement initiated by Belgium and backed by, among others, Germany, France and Spain.

Hungary’s right-wing government last week passed a law banning educational programmes and materials for children that it deems ‘promoted’ homosexuality, sexual identity different from that at birth, or gender reassignment.

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, defended the law, saying it is ‘against only the paedophiles’.

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Homosexuality#Eu#Anti Lgbt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
News Break
Society
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Related
TennisPosted by
newschain

Abdominal injury ends Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon

Nick Kyrgios’ Wimbledon was brought to a premature end after injury forced him to retire from his third-round match against Felix Auger-Aliassime. The temperamental Australian, so often criticised for his on-court behaviour in recent years, has delighted the crowd this week with his tennis as well as his antics, while his mixed doubles pairing with Venus Williams lit up SW19 on Friday.
TennisPosted by
newschain

Ball girl becomes latest person to sustain an injury after slipping at Wimbledon

A ball girl on Court Four has become the latest person to sustain an injury on the grass at Wimbledon this year after slipping during a mixed doubles match on Friday. Husband and wife team Divij Sharan and Samantha Murray Sharan were making their debut together at the All England Club but saw their maiden appearance at SW19 since marriage dampened by a serious looking injury.
UEFAPosted by
Axios

EU head: Hungary's anti-LGBTQ bill is "a shame"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen issued a statement Wednesday criticizing a planned Hungarian law that would ban the depiction or promotion of homosexuality to people under 18 years old, dubbing the bill "a shame." The state of play: Hungary's parliament approved the bill on June 15. Under the...
UEFAtrust.org

It 'is a shame' - EU to take steps against Hungary over anti-LGBT bill

Hungary has approved a bill that bans the dissemination of material in schools deemed to promote homosexuality or gender change. June 23 (Reuters) - The European Commission will take action against Hungary over planned new restrictions on LGBT rights, the head of the bloc's executive announced on Wednesday, saying they violated fundamental EU values.
PoliticsTimes Daily

EU chief vows action, says ‘shame’ on Hungary for LGBT law

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s chief executive vowed Wednesday to take any action necessary to thwart a new law in Hungary that would ban content portraying or promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment to children. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only.
UEFABBC

Hungary's anti-gay law threatens programming of TV favourites

There is growing international condemnation of a Hungarian law that bans the depiction or promotion of homosexuality to those under 18. The controversy surrounds a single paragraph in an otherwise widely backed law against paedophiles, passed by the Hungarian parliament on 16 June. What will it mean?. Broadcasters, advertisers and...
SocietyTimes Daily

Hungary's foreign minister defends law limiting LGBT rights

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary's foreign minister alleged Tuesday that a disinformation campaign was being used to rally international criticism of a recent law passed in Hungary that has been widely seen as targeting LGBT people. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription...
SocietyThe Guardian

Hungary’s classrooms have become the new battleground for the war on ‘LGBT ideology’

Last week, the Hungarian parliament banned any portrayal of homosexuality or transgenderism to minors, in educational material or on television. Appending this to a law protecting children from child abuse, the country’s president, Viktor Orbán, drew an explicit connection between homosexuality and paedophilia. In so doing, he resorted to a canard that much of the world has long dispensed with, but that is enjoying a troubling new emergence in the global battles against “gender ideology”: the danger posed by homosexuals and trans people to children.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Germany's Merkel Criticises Hungary's Anti-LGBT Bill

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday criticised Hungary's planned new law to ban the dissemination of materials in schools on homosexuality and gender change. "I think this law is wrong and also not compatible with my ideas," Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, adding the...
PoliticsWDEZ 101.9 FM

EU to take steps against Hungary over anti-LGBT bill

(Reuters) – The European Commission will take action against Hungary over planned new restrictions on LGBT rights, the head of the bloc’s executive said on Wednesday, saying they violated fundamental EU values. Hungary’s parliament last week approved a bill that bans the dissemination of material in schools deemed to promote...
PoliticsTimes Daily

Luxembourg's leader fears for minors over Hungary LGBT law

BRUSSELS (AP) — Xavier Bettel is a jaunty, sharply-dressed man with a keen sense of humor who leads one of Europe's smallest but richest countries. But on Thursday, Luxembourg’s first openly gay prime minister looked deflated and disappointed. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not...
Societytribuneledgernews.com

EU threatens legal action against Hungary over anti-LGBT legislation

Brussels — The European Commission threatens legal action against Hungary for legislation that restricts young people's access to information about lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender issues. Support Local Journalism. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your...
Societytrust.org

Respect LGBT rights or leave EU, Hungary's Orban is told

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Respect LGBT rights or leave the European Union, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Hungary's premier as EU leaders confronted Viktor Orban over a law that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality. Several EU summit participants spoke of the most intense personal...
Politicskelo.com

France expects sanctions against Hungary over anti-LGBT law -minister

PARIS (Reuters) – French European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune said on Wednesday he expected a form of sanctions against Hungary over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law. Beaune also said he was not in favour of kicking Hungary out of the European Union, reiterating earlier comments to this effect from French President Emmanuel Macron.