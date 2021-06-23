How Graphene May Enable The Next Generations Of High-Density Hard Drives

Intrinsic and extrinsic valley Hall effects are predicted to emerge in graphene systems with uniform or spatially varying mass terms. Extrinsic mechanisms, mediated by the valley-dependent scattering of electrons at the Fermi surface, can be directly linked to quantum transport simulations. This is a promising route toward more complete experimental investigation of valleytronic phenomena in graphene, but a major obstacle is the difficulty in applying the sublattice-dependent potentials required. Here we show that strongly valley-dependent scattering also emerges from bilayer graphene quantum dots, where the gap size can be easily modulated using the interlayer potentials in dual-gated devices. Robust valley-dependent scattering and concomitant valley currents are observed for a range of systems, and we investigate the role of dot size, mass strength, and additional potential terms. Finally, we note that a strong valley splitting of electronic current also emerges when a biased bilayer dot is embedded in a single layer of graphene, but that the effect is less robust than for a bilayer host. Our findings suggest that bilayer graphene devices with custom mass profiles provide an excellent platform for future valleytronic exploration of two-dimensional materials.