How Graphene May Enable The Next Generations Of High-Density Hard Drives

Whenever molecules adsorb on metal surfaces, they might form a variety of different surface polymorphs, either in thermodynamic equilibrium, or kinetically trapped. The influence of this surface polymorphism on interface properties is a priori unknown. In this work we employ a combination of first-principles calculations and machine learning to investigate the influence of the polymorphism on the range of interface work functions that various material combinations can assume. For this, we perform a full theoretical structure search on three physically distinct model systems: We start with the hardly interacting naphthalene, which adsorbs flat on the surface, continue with a homologous series of acenequinones, which also adsorb flat but undergo charge transfer reactions, and finally investigate tetracyanoethylene, which undergoes a phase transition from lying to standing polymorphs on the Cu(111) surface. Employing ab initio thermodynamics, we also show the work function changes obtainable at thermodynamic equilibrium for different temperatures. Our thorough investigations indicate that flat lying molecules exhibit polymorphism-induced work function changes of a few hundred meV while re-orientation can lead to work function changes of several eV.