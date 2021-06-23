Cancel
How Graphene May Enable The Next Generations Of High-Density Hard Drives

By Maya Posch
hackaday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter decades of improvements to hard disk drive (HDD) technology, manufacturers are now close to taking the next big leap that will boost storage density to new levels. Using laser-assisted writes, manufacturers like Seagate are projecting 50+ TB HDDs by 2026 and 120+ TB HDDs after 2030. One part of the secret recipe is heat-assisted magnetic recording (HAMR).

