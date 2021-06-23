Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Pixar Director Says ‘Luca’ Is Not LGBTQ+ Romance

By John Mangan
Inside the Magic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney Studios & Pixar director Enrico Casarosa says his film Luca — now streaming on Disney+ — isn’t necessarily the queer allegory LGBTQ+ fans wish it was. Disney and Pixar’s Luca (2021) premiered on Disney+ on June 18 — at no additional charge to subscribers — and since then, many fans have interpreted the latest Pixar film as a clear allegory for the queer experience. The coming-of-age story about a sea monster in his early teens dreaming of a life beyond his Italian underwater goatfish farm explores themes that have resonated with the LGBTQ+ community. When Luca (Jacob Tremblay) is introduced to Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) and the excitement of life on dry land, his eyes are opened to endless opportunities to be who he wants to be.

insidethemagic.net
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Enrico Casarosa
Person
Anthony Mackie
Person
Armie Hammer
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Jack Dylan Grazer
Person
Jacob Tremblay
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar##Italian#Goatfish#Lgbtq#The New York Times#Academy Award#Marvel#Falcon#The Winter Soldier
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Remix
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Pixar
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Chris Pratt Gushes Over “Madman” Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi may be one of the most in-demand writer-directors right now. From his Emmy-nominated hit show What We Do in the Shadows (2019) to writing and directing the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and writing a new Star Wars film, it seems that there is nothing Waititi can’t do.
MoviesElite Daily

LGBTQ+ Pixar Fans Are Loving Luca For Its Queer-Coded Story

Pixar’s latest movie is winning over fans for an unexpected reason. Immediately after Luca premiered on Disney+ on Friday, June 18, Twitter exploded with overjoyed reactions, with several viewers claiming it marked the studio’s first LGBTQ+ film. Although the story of two young sea monsters trying to pass as humans in a small Italian fishing town is never explicitly gay, it’s easy to see how fans took an inclusive meaning from the queer-coded movie.
MoviesThe Guardian

Luca review – gentle Pixar tale packed to the gills with charm

The latest from Pixar, and the feature directing debut of Enrico Casarosa, Luca is a gentle pleasure about friendship and not quite fitting in. Luca, voiced by Room’s Jacob Tremblay, is a sea monster who longs to explore the world beyond the reef. He knows that once on land he will assume human form, but good kids like Luca don’t break the rules.
MoviesPosted by
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

‘Luca’ Review: Something’s Fishy in the Usual Pixar Formula

Luca wants to be where the people are. He wants to see, wants to see ’em dancing. Walking around on those, what do you call ’em? Oh, feet. Or, in this case, piedi, since Luca lives in the waters surrounding a picturesque Italian village straight out of a Fellini movie. Combine some of the Italian master’s whimsy with even more of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, along with plenty of Pixar’s now-standard bittersweet lessons about growing up and you get Luca, an affectionate portrait of friendship that never quite rises to the level of the beloved animation studio’s best efforts.
Moviesallears.net

Disney/Pixar’s ‘Luca’ Easter Eggs You Don’t Want to Miss!

Okay, we HAVE to take a moment and talk about how adorable Disney and Pixar’s Luca is now that it’s on Disney+!. After watching the new film, we’ve wanted to take a trip on a Vespa along the Italian seaside and eat lots and lots of pasta. But, if you have an eye for detail, you’re going to want to read about a few of the adorable Easter eggs you can find in Luca!
Movieslrmonline.com

Director Enrico Casarosa & Andrea Warren Talk The Wonders Of Disney/Pixar’s Luca [Exclusive Interview]

BUILDING A FRIENDSHIP – Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer lend their voices to Luca and Alberto—two sea monsters who look human when they’re out of the water. The two spark a friendship one special summer in an Italian seaside town – a bond quickly deepened by a mutual love of Vespa scooters and the freedom and adventure they represent (even when they’re homemade). Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”), “Luca” opens on June 18, 2021. © 2021 Disney/Pixar. All Rights Reserved.
MoviesWDW News Today

Did You Find These Easter Eggs in Pixar’s New Film “Luca”?

Pixar’s newest film Luca debuted yesterday on Disney+ with no Premiere Access fee required. WDWNT offers a full review of the film, but we also wanted to showcase some hidden secrets. Pixar is known for leaving easter eggs throughout its films for fans to hunt for while watching, so we...
Movieswashingtonnewsday.com

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Luca,’ a New Pixar Film on Disney+

Everything You Need to Know About ‘Luca,’ a New Pixar Film on Disney+. Luca, a 13-year-old sea monster from Pixar Studios, is the latest character to fall in love with. He’s inquisitive about life beyond the surface and sets off to explore the Italian village of Portorosso with his best friend, played by Jacob Tremblay (Room). They spend a life-changing summer in the 1950s together.
Emeryville, CAComicBook

Luca Stars Explain What it Was Like Recording a Pixar Movie During Lockdown

Disney and Pixar's Luca has finally been released on Disney+, bringing an end to a production that saw most of the cast and crew working from their homes during last year's pandemic lockdowns. There's even a message at the end of the film mentioning that it was made from home rather than completely at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, California. Most of the film's cast actually recorded their dialogue remotely, helping push the production across the finish line last year.
Traveldisneydining.com

Pixar’s Luca Has Collection On Topps

Download Disney Collect! by Topps free on in the app stores now. You can watch Luca on Disney+ now!. My name is Jennifer Retzlaff and I became a lifelong Disney fan during my first trip to Walt Disney World in 6th grade. From that moment, Disney became a big part of my life. I live in Iowa with my husband and two kids who are growing up too quickly for my liking. I started introducing my love for Disney early to my family with a Disney honeymoon and then trips when our youngest of 18 months. Since then, our family has been to Walt Disney World over five times and we continue to plan and dream for the next trip. I love the magic that Disney brings to people through the theme parks, cruises, adventures and movies they create. As a teacher, I try to bring that magic into my classroom to help kids believe that “If You Can Dream It, You Can Do It.” I recently reached a dream of mine as I joined Magic Vacation Planner as a personal travel advisor. With this team, I can now help others plan magical vacations. As a passionate writer, I also have my own blog at magicalvacationsbyjen which is also where you can follow me on instagram for trip reviews along with tips and tricks for your next magical vacation.