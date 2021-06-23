Pixar Director Says ‘Luca’ Is Not LGBTQ+ Romance
Walt Disney Studios & Pixar director Enrico Casarosa says his film Luca — now streaming on Disney+ — isn’t necessarily the queer allegory LGBTQ+ fans wish it was. Disney and Pixar’s Luca (2021) premiered on Disney+ on June 18 — at no additional charge to subscribers — and since then, many fans have interpreted the latest Pixar film as a clear allegory for the queer experience. The coming-of-age story about a sea monster in his early teens dreaming of a life beyond his Italian underwater goatfish farm explores themes that have resonated with the LGBTQ+ community. When Luca (Jacob Tremblay) is introduced to Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) and the excitement of life on dry land, his eyes are opened to endless opportunities to be who he wants to be.insidethemagic.net