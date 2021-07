The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was expected to launch in the third quarter of this year, but reportedly, Samsung has postponed the launch because of the shortage of Snapdragon chipsets. Almost a month ago, we got to see the design of S21 FE as the renders of the phone were shared by Evan Blass. Well, today, AndroidHeadlines shared the official image of the phone, which shows the device in four colors. For comparison, the last year’s S20 FE featured six color options.