The financial firm Bessemer Trust does not want to be the co-conservator of Britney Spears' estate. On Thursday (July 1), the company that was granted the rights to oversee the pop titan's estate, alongside her father, Jamie Spears, filed to remove itself as the singer’s co-conservator, citing "irreparable harm to her interests." "As a result of the Conservatee's testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship," the document, obtained by PEOPLE, read. "Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes."