A crash results in a fatality on 57 Freeway and Covina Boulevard (Glendora, CA)

On Tuesday morning, a fatality was reported following a crash on 57 Freeway and Covina Boulevard.

The incident took place at 12:41 a.m. on 57 Freeway and Covina Boulevard. As per reports, the crash led to the shutdown of lanes two, three, and four, south of Covina Boulevard. As of now, the cause and circumstances that have resulted in the crash remain unknown. It is also unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone received injuries following the accident. No other details are immediately available and the identity of the deceased remains undisclosed.

Authorities will continue to investigate the cause that led to the crash.

June 23, 2021