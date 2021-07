Boris Johnson has said some "extra precautions" may remain in place to protect against coronavirus when he relaxes rules later this month.During a visit to a Nissan plant in Sunderland, the Prime Minister told reporters he would spell out which measures might still be necessary in due course.The government has said it is lifting social distancing regulations on 19 July, following a delay of its earlier June date.But Mr Johnson told reporters: "I know how impatient people are to get back to total normality, as indeed am I."I will be setting in the course of the next few days...