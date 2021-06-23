Mount Pleasant takes two from Chiefs in baseball doubleheader

GOOSE LAKE – The momentum swung to the Northeast baseball team in the middle of a conference double header on Monday night, giving them the sweep of Bellevue 5-0 and 10-1. “We hit the ball pretty well, we were aggressive on the bases when we needed to be and we put the pressure on the other team,” Northeast head coach Drake Wawro said. “Usually when you do that other team will kind of start to crack. That’s what we did today, and that’s what we need to do to see more success.”