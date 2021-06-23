Cancel
Mount Pleasant takes two from Chiefs in baseball doubleheader

By Brad Cameron sports@dailygate.com
Daily Gate City
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Panthers ended a nine-game losing streak with a doubleheader win over Keokuk in a Southeast Conference baseball doubleheader Monday. The Panthers scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to take game one from Keokuk 9-3. The Chiefs scored seven runs in the fourth inning of game two, but Mount Pleasant scored the final nine runs of the game to complete the sweep 17-7 in six innings.

