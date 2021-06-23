Cancel
Iowa City, IA

Hawkeyes to play 18-game conference schedule

By For the Daily Gate City
Daily Gate City
 11 days ago

IOWA CITY — The Big Ten Conference returns to an 18-game conference schedule for 2021-22 women’s basketball season. Iowa plays five Big Ten teams twice and eight teams once. The Hawkeyes have home and away match ups against Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska and Northwestern. Iowa hosts Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State and Ohio State in Carver-Hawkeye Arena and travels to play Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin.

