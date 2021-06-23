Hawkeyes to play 18-game conference schedule

If you’re reading this on Sunday, there’s a chance that this article is not finished yet. We have to run with this now because we have a former Marquette player in the NBA Conference Finals.... but we might have two by the time things are said and done. Sunday’s afternoon feature game will have the former MU guy that we know about involved, but the night time game will be a Game 7 in the Conference semi-finals round. More importantly for our purposes here, it will be Game 7 for Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers against the Atlanta Hawks. Doc and the Sixers have to win that game for us to talk about their series against Milwaukee after the Bucks knocked off the Nets in Game 7 on Saturday night.