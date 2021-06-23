Cancel
Naperville, IL

Naperville June 20 Tornado Damage Report – 5:45 a.m. June 21 Update

By City of Naperville
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, June 20 at approximately 11:10 p.m., reports of a tornado touchdown in the area just south of 75th Street and Ranchview Drive came into the City’s Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) center. Tornado sirens were activated at 11:07 p.m. Fire and Police personnel were dispatched to the area at 11:28 p.m. Five people were transported to Edward Hospital; one is listed in critical condition while the other four sustained non-critical injuries.

