Excessive Heat Watch with highs up to 114 degrees! -Kristin

Extreme heat will significantly increase over the coming days! An Excessive Heat Watch is in place from Friday afternoon through Tuesday evening with highs 108 to 114 degrees. Today look for the clouds to clear out with plenty of sunshine. It will stay a bit breezy with gusts at times 15 to 25 MPH. A Red Flag Warning (high fire danger) continues for parts of the Yakima and Kittitas Valley through 9pm this evening with gusts in that area up to 35 MPH. And it will heat up quickly again with highs climbing into the upper 90’s to near 100 degrees this afternoon.