Zoox releases updated in-depth safety report for its robo-taxi

By Bob Yirka
techxplore.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team at Amazon-owned Zoox has released an in-depth safety report detailing the safety features engineers have built into the company's autonomous vehicle, a robo-taxi, and have published it online. Zoox was founded in 2014 in San Francisco with the objective of building an extremely safe autonomous vehicle—Amazon bought the...

