Business

Crowdcube Partners with Seccl, the Octopus-owned Custodian and Investment Tech Firm, to Offer Improved Capital Markets Access

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHas partnered with Seccl, the Octopus-owned custodian and investment tech firm, to offer clients seamless, API-enabled access to public markets as it introduces its Community IPO product later in 2021. As noted in a release shared with Crowdfund Insider, the integration with Seccl’s suite of infrastructure solutions complements Crowdcube’s capital...

www.crowdfundinsider.com
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Stablecoins Surpass $111B in Aggregate Value, Now Making up 7.7% of Total Digital Assets Market: Report

an investor in Variant, a first-check cryptocurrency venture capital fund, has released their latest Network report, which covers stablecoins and Instadapp. Spencer Noon notes in their weekly update that The Graph recently launched 43 RFPs for different ecosystem initiatives. You may submit an application today in order to potentially receive a grant. As noted in the report, the Aave community has allocated $1 million per quarter to Aave Grants DAO. The program currently live to applicants.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Commerce: Checkout.com, a Cloud based Payment Service Provider, Receives BigCommerce Tech Partner Certification

the Cloud-powered payment service provider, has reportedly been certified as a BigCommerce Technology Partner. Checkout.com’s unified payments platform has been developed to assist fast-growing companies or businesses with boosting revenue by improving authorization rates and tapping into new markets. BigCommerce’s 60,000 international merchants will now have access to Checkout.com’s...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Yearn Finance, a Group of Products Managing $3.75B+ in Capital, Launches DeFi Bug Bounty with Immunefi

a group of products managing more than $3.75 billion worth of capital that allow users to “optimize” their earnings on crypto-assets via lending and trading services, revealed on July 1, 2021, that it has launched its bounty program with Immunefi, which is one of the leading bug bounty and security services platform protecting over $25 billion in users’ assets.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Investment Advisor Sound Income Strategies Integrates RedBlack, a Wealth Management focused Rebalancing, Trading App Provider

a registered investment advisory (RIA) company with over $1.4 billion in AUM, has integrated RedBlack, an intelliflo solution, which is a wealth management sector provider of rebalancing and trading applications. Sound Income Strategies was established by David J. Scranton (CLU, ChFC, CFP®, CFA, MSFS). David has been “recognized, during...
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Germany: Volksbank and creditshelf Partner on SME Finance

Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG (VVRB) and creditshelf AG have announced a cooperation agreement to provide access to capital for German SMEs. According to a note from creditshelf, the partnership agreement will see corporate customers of Volksbank gaining access to credit services provided by creditshelf. The relationship is expected to help Volksbank expand its offerings while boosting its banking ecosystem.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution Market Investment Analysis | IBM, Broadcom, Wallix, CyberArk, Centrify, ManageEngine

It's very difficult times ahead for human-kind for we are fighting two pandemics simultaneously. Health & Economy. Salute to all healthcare professionals across the globe, who have dived headfirst selflessly into this tough battle to keep us breathing. We at JCMR, on the other hand, are fighting the "battle to save industry sectors and companies therein from a literal meltdown". With critical supply and demand lines severely impaired, we have deployed on war-footing our research folks, industry consultants, SMEs and vertical evangelists to aid CxOs across the globe in doing whatever it takes to help them keep their lights on in this difficult hour. The battle is just starting to heat up… even In this situation our research team managed to gather latest information about Global Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution Market report while evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution Market Report.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Staking Will Gain Traction as Institutional Revenue Source, Says JPMorgan Analysts

Two senior analysts at JPMorgan say that staking will gain traction as a source of revenue for both institutional and retail investors. Currently, Bitcoin and Ethereum use the energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus mechanism. They do this to ensure all transactions on the network are valid and that the network’s distributed record is accurate. However, with the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade, it will be switching to proof-of-stake, where investors lock up their funds on the blockchain in exchange for rewards.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 201,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Marketsinvesting.com

Why Institutional Investors Need To Adopt Hybrid Finance Now

The upward trajectory of the decentralized finance market is symbolic of the disruptive power of blockchain technology, especially in the financial industry. In particular, the promise of high-yield investment opportunities has increasingly attracted institutional investors such that the total value of assets locked in the DeFi market has exceeded $100 billion.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

EQT Private Equity and Goldman Sachs Asset Management to acquire Parexel for USD 8.5 billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The EQT IX fund ("EQT Private Equity") and the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management ("Goldman Sachs") have agreed to acquire Parexel (the "Company"), a leading global clinical research organization from Pamplona Capital Management for an enterprise value of USD 8.5 billion.