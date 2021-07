PITTSBURGH — In theory, Saturday’s game against Cleveland was supposed to be a momentum builder for the Pirates. They’d broken their 10-game losing streak Friday, beating Cleveland, 11-10, in their best offensive game of the season. Through six innings on Saturday, that momentum seemed to have been lost. The Pirates had tallied just three hits and two walks, scoring no runs over the first six frames. Cleveland hadn’t gone gangbusters, scoring just two runs through those six innings, but it still seemed bleak.