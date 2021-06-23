Deliveroo Creates Alphabet Soup With An LGBTQ+ Twist To Spell A Difference
A nostalgic favorite gets a dash of rainbow by way of UK food delivery service Deliveroo, which is launching alphabet soup with only the letters LGBTQQIAAP. With a new zest to the family go-to, the company hopes to bring conversations about gender, identity and acceptance to the dinner table. The LGBTQQIAAP letters celebrate the broad spectrum of sexual identities in the queer community, while a side of colorful edible gems offers a fabulous sprinkling of cheer.designtaxi.com