Deliveroo Creates Alphabet Soup With An LGBTQ+ Twist To Spell A Difference

By Mikelle Leow
Design Taxi
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA nostalgic favorite gets a dash of rainbow by way of UK food delivery service Deliveroo, which is launching alphabet soup with only the letters LGBTQQIAAP. With a new zest to the family go-to, the company hopes to bring conversations about gender, identity and acceptance to the dinner table. The LGBTQQIAAP letters celebrate the broad spectrum of sexual identities in the queer community, while a side of colorful edible gems offers a fabulous sprinkling of cheer.

