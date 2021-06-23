Cleveland Rock Hall hosting Janis Joplin weekend in August

(Evening Standard/Getty Images)

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) From Aug. 6-8, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will be hosting a Janis Joplin fan weekend in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of "Pearl", the final and posthumous album released by one of the most successful American female singer-songwriters of all time.

Fans will be able to ruminate over the brooding riffs in "Move Over" and "Half Moon" as they peruse handwritten lyrics, clothing, vaulted photographs and footage from Joplin's career at the music museum in early August. Several of Joplin's belongings will also be added to the Rock Hall's recently expanded Legends of Rock exhibit, according to Cleveland Scene.

Additionally, a pair of virtual events on Aug. 6 and 25 will delve further into Joplin's 27-year legacy.

The first is an airing of the recording of fellow singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge inducing Joplin into the Rock Hall in 1995. Fans can catch it on iHeart Radio's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Vault podcast. Later in the month, the second event will start and 7 p.m. and be a discussion session hosted by writer Holly George-Warren, who recently authored a Joplin biography called "Janice: Her Life and Music," per Eminetra.

Cleveland Scene reports that some of the photos that will be on display at the museum were captured by Barry Feinstein, who also created the official artwork for hundreds of albums. That includes the cover of "Pearl," which pictures the blues rocker leaning upon a floral loveseat with a dark blue velvet sheet draped in the background.

First debuted three months after Joplin's October 1970 death, the singer's second studio album has been celebrated by Jack Shadoian's Rolling Stone review for "Pearl" calls the album a "good record" in its opening line.

The publication solidified its appreciation for the record by ranking it number 122 on its 2003 list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. It dropped three places, but still cracked the top half, when the magazine revised the rankings in 2012.

"The album sounds bracing even a half-century later, the sound of an artist really finding her voice," Andrew Dansby wrote in a reflection on the album published in Houston Chronicle's Preview in January. The same glowing article stated the album's name was deserved, referring to the quadruple-platinum record as "a lustrous gem of an album informed by years of struggle and also a feeling of empowerment."

Other upcoming events at the venue include live shows in July, an all-ages "Fam Jam" on June 26 and yoga on the Rock Hall Plaza every Monday between 6 and 7 p.m. A full events list can be found here.