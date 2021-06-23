Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

DSLCC Votes To Change Name

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 10 days ago

Following a unanimous vote by the Local Board on June 21, Dabney S. Lancaster Community College (DSLCC) will no longer use the name of the former Superintendent of Public Instruction for Virginia, following the recent discovery of new information regarding Dr. Lancaster’s history.

During its regularly scheduled meeting on June 21, the DSLCC Local Board unanimously voted to recommend the renaming of the community college to the state system. The State Board will meet on July 21, 2021, to accept the Local Board’s recommendation. The college will use its tagline “We are more than a community college, we are the Community’s College” in lieu of the former DSLCC name, where appropriate.

The college will follow a guided and diligent process to rename the college, which could entail community surveys, faculty and staff input and feedback from students as well. It will be the top priority of the college to navigate through this process as efficiently and effectively as possible to ensure that the new name of the college follows the state board guidelines:

The new policy on college naming states that institutions’ names “should reflect the values of inclusive and accessible education articulated in the VCCS mission statement, with special emphasis on diversity, equity, and opportunity, and be relevant to the students it seeks to serve and to the geography of its service region.”

Dr. John Rainone, DSLCC’s president and secretary of the Local Board, said the college has already initiated the process of putting together a task force of people from the college and from the community to recommend a new name. It is currently unclear what the cost to the college will be and if the state will assist with paying for the effort.

“There is an opportunity to build a new community college moving forward for the next 60 years,” said Dr. Rainone.

In July 2020, Virginia’s State Board for Community Colleges passed a resolution recommending that the local boards review the appropriateness of the names of their colleges, campuses, and facilities and to report their findings and recommendations by no later than June 2021. Initially, DSLCC rejected the recommendation, but in light of new information, DSLCC’s Local Board reconsidered.

The board held a discussion about the name change and invited public comment as well. Following a brief discussion from the Local Board, it unanimously agreed that it would no longer use Dr. Lancaster’s name.

“His contributions to our public schooling were many, but we cannot deny that he was in favor of segregation in schools or this new information.” said board member Marylin Alexander.

Rev. William Hartsfield said he would vote in favor of the name change due to the State Board making a second recommendation to the college to change its name and enacting a policy that college name should be that encourages diversity, equity and inclusion.

“I understand that we have control of the names of buildings, it’s up to the state to change the name of the college” said board member Rev. Hartsfield.

The college will be celebrating its 60th anniversary this summer, giving the college the opportunity to honor its past while pushing for a brighter future that is in line with the current institutional and state goals, said Dr. Rainone.

College officials expect to have the new name selected by October 2021, with the goal of presenting to the state board for approval in November.

For more information about the decision to rename the college, visit dslcc.edu/renaming.

The post DSLCC Votes To Change Name appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Community Policy
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
862
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Segregation#The Dslcc Local Board#The State Board#The Local Board#Community#Dslcc#Vccs#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Washington, DCgwu.edu

Board of Trustees Approves Changing Name of Marvin Center

The George Washington University will change the name of the Cloyd Heck Marvin Center, the university’s student center, following the recommendation of a committee of students, faculty, staff and alumni. The renaming comes after the establishment of a framework to address requests for renaming on-campus buildings or memorials. The Board...
Clifton Forge, VAWDBJ7.com

Dabney S. Lancaster Community College votes for name change

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dabney S. Lancaster is one of five Virginia community colleges that the state board of education has requested change its name. At first, the local board didn’t see a pressing need for change. “What the board looked at was the entire breadth and depth of...
CollegesNRVNews

G3 Assistance for Students Available

On the heels of Governor Northam’s 21-22 budget signing, G3 assistance at New River Community College is now available to eligible students seeking certifications and degrees that will lead to an in-demand job. The G3 program covers tuition and fees for individuals who qualify for state financial aid, allowing students to gain the skills they need for a good career in their community without worrying about costs.
Lynn, MADaily Item

School Committee votes to change daily schedule in Lynn high schools

LYNN — The School Committee voted unanimously Thursday night in favor of adjusting the daily schedules at English and Classical high schools, an act that will extend class time and allow students more flexibility to pursue enrichment programs. The two high schools previously followed a “waterfall schedule,” which consisted of...
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Appointment of TLTR Faculty Chair

An avid user of educational technology during his time at Seton Hall University, Dr. Taylor is always looking for technology that can improve student communication, engage students outside the classroom, and provide novel opportunities for students to demonstrate their mastery of course materials. His earliest technology adoptions in the classroom included the use of digital storytelling and blogging in both Political Science and Environmental Studies classes. In the late-2000s, he began utilizing smartphones within student projects. These include the creation of public policy documentary shorts, the collection of geo-tagged, multimedia environmental data, and the development of location-based augmented reality experiences.
Collegescaswellmessenger.com

G3 Scholarships give students an opportunity to get ahead in a career/technical field

G3 Scholarships give students an opportunity to get ahead in a career/technical field. Fall scholarships are now open for eligible students. On the heels of Governor Northam’s 21-22 budget signing, G3 Scholarships at Danville Community College (DCC) are now open and available to eligible students seeking certifications and degrees that will lead to an in-demand job. G3 Scholarships cover tuition and fees for individuals who qualify for state financial aid, allowing students to gain the skills they need for a good career in their community without worrying about costs.
CollegesMorning Sun

Register now for fall courses at Mid Michigan College

Registration for fall courses at Mid Michigan College is available now, with courses starting Monday, August 30. Mid’s courses are scheduled to take place on-campus and remotely through a variety of delivery methods utilizing the latest technologies. “The health and safety of our campus community is our top concern as...
Moorpark, CAmpacorn.com

Moorpark College faculty, students take pride in diversity

When Dina Pielaet came out as gay, some of her loved ones were far from supportive. Now, four decades later, Pielaet dedicates herself to ensuring that others do not have to go through what she went through alone. She said she’s proud to contribute to a Moorpark College institution that is supporting members of the LGBTQ+ community.
Appleton, WIWNCY

Name Change Approved For Appleton Elementary School

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – One of Appleton’s elementary schools will have a new name. The district board of education decided Monday night to rename Lincoln Elementary. It will be known as Ronald C. Dunlap Elementary School, home of the Lincoln Lions. Ron Dunlap served as principal of Lincoln Elementary for...
Chester County, SCNews & Reporter

Name may change, but Cheswick passes second reading

Cheswick may not come to fruition after all. The large planned development in the Richburg is still a go and received second reading approval Monday night by Chester County Council, but it may do so with a new name. During the public forum portion of the meeting, David Hensley (one of the two primary developers) said the initial name drew some negative reactions from the public.
Hornell, NYwlea.net

Rich Argentieri: Why I Changed My Vote

HORNELL, NY – From Alderman Rich Argentieri:. My decision to change my vote regarding the Bryant school was not an arbitrary or heedless. decision. It was a conscious decision based on my need to become more informed. So I put in. the extra work to do so. We never voted...
Presidential ElectionCitrus County Chronicle

Bills propose straightforward voting changes

“Why can’t these states be more like Florida?” DeSantis touted shortly after the 2020 presidential election. “The way Florida did it (the election), I think, inspires confidence. I think that’s how elections should be run.”. So, help me understand why the governor signed a law in May — making Florida’s...
Bexley, OHDublin Villager

Bexley City Council OKs change to ARB, BZAP voting rules

Bexley City Council unanimously approved a change June 22 that will allow the city’s Architectural Review Board and Board of Zoning and Planning to OK final votes on issues with a simple majority of members present at a meeting. Ordinance 25-21 states: “When one or two board members are missing...
California, PAcaltimes.org

California University of Pennsylvania named ‘College of Distinction’

California University of Pennsylvania has been honored for its commitment to excellence in undergraduate education. Colleges of Distinction has selected Cal U as a top university for 2021-2022, the third year in a row for the honor. The online educational guide for parents and students also awarded special endorsements to...
Hesston, KShesston.edu

Programs of Study

At many four-year colleges, your first two years are often treated as an afterthought – classes and course work you simply need to “get out of the way.” Amazing, but true. At Hesston, those first two years are the heart of what we do. And believe us, they’re no afterthought....
CollegesKokomo Tribune

Sue Ellspermann and Dean McCurdy: Ivy+ bending the curve on the cost of college

Next to home ownership, the cost of college is one of the biggest investments for Americans. People are either trying to pay for college for their children or they are trying to attend college themselves. It is the crux of why many are questioning the value of a college degree. When calculating the cost of tuition and fees, plus textbooks, along with living expenses, simply put, college can be expensive.