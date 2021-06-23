Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mercer County, WV

Funding Announced For Youth Substance Use Prevention

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 10 days ago

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities’ eligibility to receive up to $125,000 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program. This funding is made available through the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and will help establish collaboration among communities to prevent and reduce substance use among young people.

“I have often said that community-based solutions are among the most effective in our continued battle against the opioid and addiction crisis. No two places are the same, and our approach towards substance use prevention needs to reflect the individual people in specific areas. The Drug-Free Communities program provides support to coalitions on the ground and helps provide the focused approach to substance use prevention that the youth of our state need. I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to advocate for resources like these as we continue to battle the challenges created by the addiction crisis,” Sen. Capito said.

“The Drug-Free Communities Support Program plays a critical role in combatting and preventing drug misuse among West Virginia youth and across the country. Every West Virginian knows all too well the impacts of the drug epidemic on our communities, friends, family and loved ones. I am pleased this funding will be invested in Community Connections in Mercer County for the Drug-Free Communities Support Program. I will continue to advocate for support in West Virginia’s fight against the drug epidemic in every way possible,” Sen. Manchin said.

The post Funding Announced For Youth Substance Use Prevention appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Community Policy
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
862
Followers
1K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercer County, WV
Government
County
Mercer County, WV
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Shelley Moore Capito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia House#State Of West Virginia#Sens#Dfc#Ondcp#Community Connections#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, who...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
EnvironmentNBC News

Elsa weakens to tropical storm but still worries forecasters

Elsa weakened enough Saturday morning from hurricane status to a tropical storm, even as it still counts as the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. In fact Elsa was right on the cusp of becoming a hurricane again Saturday, with sustained winds at 70 miles per hour, just under the 74 mph Category 1 hurricane threshold, according to the National Hurricane Center.