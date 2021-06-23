Funding Announced For Youth Substance Use Prevention

U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities’ eligibility to receive up to $125,000 through the Drug-Free Communities (DFC) Support Program. This funding is made available through the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) and will help establish collaboration among communities to prevent and reduce substance use among young people.

“I have often said that community-based solutions are among the most effective in our continued battle against the opioid and addiction crisis. No two places are the same, and our approach towards substance use prevention needs to reflect the individual people in specific areas. The Drug-Free Communities program provides support to coalitions on the ground and helps provide the focused approach to substance use prevention that the youth of our state need. I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to advocate for resources like these as we continue to battle the challenges created by the addiction crisis,” Sen. Capito said.

“The Drug-Free Communities Support Program plays a critical role in combatting and preventing drug misuse among West Virginia youth and across the country. Every West Virginian knows all too well the impacts of the drug epidemic on our communities, friends, family and loved ones. I am pleased this funding will be invested in Community Connections in Mercer County for the Drug-Free Communities Support Program. I will continue to advocate for support in West Virginia’s fight against the drug epidemic in every way possible,” Sen. Manchin said.

