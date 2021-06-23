Library Dedication Ceremony Will Honor Anne Smith

The Alderson Public Library Board of Trustees and Friends of the Library invite everyone to a dedication ceremony on Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. to remember and recognize Anne Smith.

During her lifetime, Ms. Smith was a tremendous supporter, friend and mentor at the library, she served on the board of trustees and was president of the board for many years. She actively participated in all aspects of the library for over 40 years.

Come join in to celebrate Anne and all she did for the Alderson Library.

The Friends of the Library will serve light refreshments following the dedication ceremony.

