The town of Alderson Mayor, Travis Copenhaver, posted a request on the town’s social media on Sunday, June 20 calling out to all local photographers. According to the post, he is looking for a new cover photo for the town’s Facebook page.

Mayor Copenhaver is challenging photographers to capture the beauty of Alderson, also known as “The Gem of the Hills.” He stated, “Over the next few days please drop your favorite photo here showcasing our town’s beautiful photo opportunities for me to select one to showcase.”

Photograph submissions must be posted in the comments section of the original Facebook post on the Town of Alderson, West Virginia page. The winner will be chosen based on the amount of “likes” the photo receives.

The post noted that it would make it easier if each photo was edited to include the photographer’s name before posting.

Another note included in the post reminds photographers to ensure they have permission when photographing people. It goes on to say that the town lions have already given permission to be photographed as much as anyone likes.

Overall, the message contained in the post is to have fun and capture the local beauty to be immortalized in photographic form. Also, residents are encouraged to vote on their favorite photos by “liking” them.

The post Town of Alderson Looking for Next Cover Photo appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .