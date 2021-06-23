Cancel
Greenbrier County, WV

WVDA To Conduct Aerial Black Fly Treatment

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 10 days ago

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be conducting aerial treatments for biological suppression of black flies on the New, Bluestone, and Greenbrier Rivers on Wednesday, June 23, weather and water levels permitting. Potentially, the treatments may continue into Thursday, June 24.

The West Virginia Department of Agriculture Black Fly Control Program has the responsibility of significantly reducing the black fly population in southeastern West Virginia without adversely affecting non-target aquatic organisms within the area of treatment. This is accomplished by monitoring black fly larval development in certain southern West Virginia river systems for the purpose of determining the optimum time to conduct black fly control operations. Suppression activities target problem areas of the New, Bluestone and Greenbrier Rivers.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

