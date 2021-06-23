Every Member of the Fast & Furious Family Invited to the F9 Cookout

(This article has some spoilers for “F9: The Fast Saga,” because the events of the movie are relevant to the discussion of whether Statham will return) When “The Fate of the Furious” came out in 2017, some fans were very angry that Deckard Shaw would be allowed to have the chance to redeem himself for Han’s murder. Those water have been muddied significantly with “F9” now that we know that Shaw didn’t actually kill Han (Sung Kang). This development gives Shaw and Han basically the same story that Gisele had with Letty — she helped the bad guys murder Letty in the fourth movie, helped Dom and Brian catch Braga at the end and became part of the #family, and then it turned out Letty wasn’t dead anyway.