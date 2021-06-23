Every Member of the Fast & Furious Family Invited to the F9 Cookout
Anyone who’s seen even one of the ten (ten!) Fast & Furious movies can tell you that these supercharged blockbusters aren’t about cars going vroom. They’re about family, as well as the Family, the latter referring to the sprawling cast of characters that orbits around Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. Members drift in and out on the whim of actor availability (and, occasionally, story) but the upcoming Fast 9 — which features the return of the presumed-dead fan favorite Han (Sung Kang) — is a reminder that Family is Forever.www.vulture.com