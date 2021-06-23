The ever-changing pressures of running an Instagram business
Rachel Reichenbach likes to joke that she is the overlord of an internet frog cult. It’s not a bad job for a 22-year-old artist. Reichenbach, who is also a full-time college student in California, began selling keychains, pins, plushies, apparel, and other paraphernalia of her amphibian sketches in 2019, and as her Instagram audience grew, so did her sales. Unlike most people we call “creators” on the platform (specifically influencers), Reichenbach is not easily identifiable by her face on her social media. Instead, her drawings and animations of her signature blob-like, cartoon frog are what take center stage. Frogs are her brand and business, and Instagram was the cornerstone of her merchandising success.www.vox.com