Pa. Senator Vogel’s Bill Modifying Milk Date Requirement for Sales Headed to Governor

HARRISBURG – The PA House passed legislation that would cut red tape and qualify more nurses for licensure in PA through authorizing the state to join the Nurse Licensure Compact. The Compact allows nurses to have one multi-state license with the ability to practice in all compact states via telemedicine or in person. The Compact offers a flexible solution to streamlining care while maintaining the public’s protection at the state level. Nurses who practice in a compact state must meet 11 uniform licensure requirements, including state and federal criminal background checks. There are 35 other states in the Compact, including neighboring Delaware, New Jersey, Maryland, and West Virginia. Apart from the pandemic, the state’s explosive 16.5% increase in people 65 and older will make the need to recruit more nurses critical in the future. Senate Bill 115 now goes to the Gov. Wolf’s desk.