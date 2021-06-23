Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pa. Senator Vogel’s Bill Modifying Milk Date Requirement for Sales Headed to Governor

By Beaver County Radio
beavercountyradio.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA measure introduced by Senator Elder Vogel (R-47) updating “sell by” and “best by” date labeling for pasteurized milk received final legislative approval today with Senate concurrence on a minor amendment by the House of Representatives. Senate Bill 434 now goes to the Governor’s desk for enactment into law. Currently,...

beavercountyradio.com
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
#Senate Bill#Dairy Farmers#Department Of Agriculture
