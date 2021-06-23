Cancel
Environment

Severe weather alerts now available in the Spectrum News app

By Spectrum News Weather Staff
 10 days ago

Severe weather push alerts are now available in the Spectrum News app. The alerts allow you to get advanced notice of various weather conditions in and around your location. You can opt in to get alerts that tell you when lightning strikes near you, when rain or snow is going to start at your location, as well as an array of advisories, watches and warnings.

