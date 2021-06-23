Severe weather alerts now available in the Spectrum News app

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy 4th of July Weekend South Georgia. We have plenty of dry time left for this Saturday, but a few isolated showers and storms can take place down near the Florida boarder. These storms are all because a frontal system that has stalled out over the Gulf of Mexico. A majority of us feel a tiny bit of relief from this system, but rain chances are set to return on July 4th onward. we will not see overwhelming rain coverage for the holiday, but it will still be here so stay alert. The best chances for rain appear during the work week. Apart of this rainfall will be possible due to Tropical Storm Elsa. Elsa is not expected to strengthen before it brings impacts to the Gulf Coast states. We in South Georgia will see some Tropical Storm conditions likely by Wednesday, but rain chances and an unsettled pattern will last well through the next weekend.