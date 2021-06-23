Investing in the Future of Food: Baby food company Tiny Organics raises $11m to help ‘rewrite’ American diet

When it comes to what we feed our babies, it is a deeply personal decision right from the beginning. Our little ones start out either drinking milk or formula, both of which are wonderful sources of nutrients for them. Then, before you know it, your baby is ready to eat solid foods. However, you may not want to buy baby food at the grocery store when you can make it yourself for much cheaper, plus you get more that way! It is surprisingly easy to create delicious foods for your baby in your home.