Investing in the Future of Food: Baby food company Tiny Organics raises $11m to help ‘rewrite’ American diet

By Elizabeth Crawford contact
Food Navigator
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConvincing children to eat their vegetables doesn’t have to be a struggle, according to the founders of Tiny Organics, who, with an infusion of $11 million in Series A funding, are helping kids break the sugar addiction with which they are born by replacing the sweet purees that dominate packaged baby food with whole food, vegetable-forward frozen meals that can be explored through a hands-first approach.

