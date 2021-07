If you’ve wandered away from drinking New World sauvignon blanc, some of the industry’s most energetic producers want to woo you back. Three bottles — one crafted at a Mexican winery established by a late pioneering winegrower, another from a South African sommelier, and a New Zealand-made third from a duo of entrepreneurial sisters — demonstrate the range of sauvignon blanc. This cool-climate grape, which likely originated in France’s Loire Valley, is grown all over the world, expressing a spectrum of fruit, from citrus to tropical, plus unmistakable green aromas and refreshing acidity. Over the years, you might have noticed a homogenization of style, a formulaic retreat to a stridently grapefruit-and-bell-pepper profile, especially among the bigger brands. Happily, the grape gets the finesse it deserves in the hands of these accomplished producers.